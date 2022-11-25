Buffalo-area Shriners hold 'Fez-tival' of Trees

Visitors can enter raffle for fully decorated trees, some complete with presents beneath, while raising money to fund Shriners hospitals.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Shriners of WNY are presenting The "Feztival" of Trees, which began on Friday and continues on Saturday and Sunday at the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., in West Seneca.

The name "Feztival" is a tribute to the hats, a Fez, that the Shriners wear.

The Feztival features fully decorated trees, raffles, craft vendors, a craft area for kids, letters to Santa, food and beverages.

Money raised from the event will help pay hospital bills for patients at the 22 Shriners hospitals in the country.

Admission is $3, and a package of 10 raffle tickets are $5 for a fully decorated Christmas tree. A family admission package is available at the door for $20 and covers the cost of admission for two adults, up to four children in their household, and 30 raffle tickets for the fully decorated Christmas trees.

Each of the 23 tress available are unique with their own separate theme, and several have gifts beneath them.

"People who buy tickets can put them in the candy canes next to each tree," explained Jan Walkden of the Ismailia Shrine, noting that participants often deposit many of the tickets they purchase at the tree which is most appealing to them.

"And then on Sunday afternoon we pull names and the person wins the tree and everything that comes with it. All the the gifts, all the ornaments, and then it's their job to take the tree home."

The remaining hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27.