City of Buffalo prepares for downtown New Year's Eve ball drop

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The countdown to a new year is on, and cities across the country are getting ready to ring in 2023.

In downtown Buffalo, the ball drop will still go on Friday night, but this year's celebration will have a more reflective tone, according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, who spoke during a Friday afternoon news conference.

"2022 was a challenging year, and we will acknowledge that," Mayor Brown said. "It was a painful year for all of us, and we move forward into 2023 as a resilient community, as a strong community, as a community that has lifted itself up through all these challenges."

This year's ball drop will have a reflective moment of silence for the 10 lives lost, three people injured, and everyone else impacted following the Tops mass shooting on May 14, and for the lives lost during two historic storms that recently impacted Buffalo and Western New York.

"This has been a tough year here for all of us," Mayor Brown said.

Buffalo Department of Public Works crews have worked to clear the area surrounding the Electric Tower, where the ball drop will take place, to make it easy for visitors to ring in the new year without having to deal with snow banks and other weather-related hurdles.

Strictly Hip and saxophonist Will Holton will provide the tunes, starting at 10 p.m. Friday.