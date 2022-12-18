Buffalo Police officers use annual Shop with a Cop event to connect with community

Buffalo Police officers on Sunday bought Christmas gifts for kids as part of their annual Shop with a Cop program.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police officers on Sunday took people from the community to a local Walmart and bought Christmas gifts for their kids as part of their annual Shop with a Cop program.

About a half dozen officers participated. The kids were excited as they got to pick out some of their favorite items.

Each child was assigned to an officer.

"Overall, 32 kids have taken part," according to Captain Tommy Champion of the Buffalo Police Department. "It's one of our largest amounts we've been able to provide for Shop with a Cop. A lot of that is thanks to the (district attorney's) office, who put together a fundraiser for us."