Buffalo Police officers use annual Shop with a Cop event to connect with community

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police officers on Sunday took people from the community to a local Walmart and bought Christmas gifts for their kids as part of their annual Shop with a Cop program.
About a half dozen officers participated. The kids were excited as they got to pick out some of their favorite items.
Each child was assigned to an officer.
"Overall, 32 kids have taken part," according to Captain Tommy Champion of the Buffalo Police Department. "It's one of our largest amounts we've been able to provide for Shop with a Cop. A lot of that is thanks to the (district attorney's) office, who put together a fundraiser for us."
Added Walmart store manager Chris Knowlin: "I get to reconnect with my customers. A lot of times I see customers coming in and out of stores for their normal day to day shopping, but this has a personal touch when I have a chance to do something special."