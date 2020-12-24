Buffalo Police wrap presents for foster family, hand out clothes

'Putting others' needs in front of your own during tough and tragic times goes a long way in bringing together a community.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police along with Buffalo Police Explorers helped make the season bright for others in the community.

On Wednesday afternoon they wrapped presents for a foster family that they adopted this season. Those gifts will be delivered by Christmas.

"Putting others' needs in front of your own during tough and tragic times goes a long way in bringing together a community,” according to Joelle Bence, the Buffalo Police Explorers advisor and a Buffalo Police Officer, in a statement.

"These officers and Explorers are setting the example in how helping even one family can bring unity, safety, and trust in the City of Good Neighbors."

Buffalo Police and the Explorers also handed out coats and socks during an event Wednesday evening at the Ferry-Fillmore District Station on East Ferry Street.