Buffalo pastor, his 2 sons call attention to people experiencing homelessness

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A host of volunteers got busy Saturday after a Buffalo pastor and his two sons wrapped up their annual week spent living with people who are experiencing homelessness.

This is the 24th year Pastor Eric Johns of the Buffalo Dream Center has done this, in an attempt to call attention to the plight of those living on the streets, and to assist others struggling to make ends meet.

"Well, this is the week that kicks off our Boxes of Love campaign. You know, 24 years ago, we had a very small church, and I just wanted to help a couple hundred kids with toys for Christmas," Pastor Johns said.