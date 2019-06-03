BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erin go Bragh, Buffalo! Enjoy a Guinness and celebrate, the Queen City is on the list of "Best Places to Go for St. Patrick's Day" in the United States for 2019.

WalletHub has just released their findings ahead of the big Irish holiday this year and Buffalo is ranked 14th on the list.

They looked at 17 key metrics including, Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to the lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day to weather forecast.

The study found Buffalo in the Top 10 for "St. Patrick's Day Traditions" and near the end of the list for the weather ranking.

Top 5 Cities on "Best Places to Go for St. Patrick's Day

Chicago, Illinois Philadelphia, Pennslyvania Madison, Wisconsin Boston, Massachusettes Tampa, Florida

Worst 5 cities to celebrate St. Patrick's Day