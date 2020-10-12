Buffalo mayor dedicates City Hall Christmas tree lighting to essential workers

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown continued the annual tradition of lighting the City Hall holiday tree atop the portico during a Wednesday evening event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the holidays look quite different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Western New Yorkers were able to virtually experience an annual tradition in the Queen City on Wednesday evening.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown continued the annual tradition of lighting the City Hall Christmas tree atop the portico. This year Brown dedicated the tree lighting to all essential workers who worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In a year when many of our holiday traditions have needed to be reimagined because of the pandemic, I’m proud to light the 2020 City Hall Christmas Tree in honor of Buffalo’s essential workers, including the thousands of City employees who continue to provide quality services to residents and businesses in Buffalo," Brown said.

"Like this tree, they continue to shine brightly on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle. Their hard work and dedication this year has been amazing and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude."

The City Hall Christmas tree is made of 18 strands of lights, which is comprised of 900 energy-saving LED bulbs, topped by the star that is made up of 300 individual bulbs. The tree rises up from the portico at the four and a half story level of City Hall, stretching upward five stories.

According to the city, the tree's lights are mounted on a giant rolling scaffold design. The tree was designed to be erected without directly touching or causing any damage to the façade of the building.

The tree will be light from dusk to dawn through New Year's Day as a sustainable and beautiful symbol of the holiday season.