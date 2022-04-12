Annual Roycroft Artisan Winter Festival took place over the weekend

This event features handcrafted items made with the highest standards in craftsmanship by master artisans.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Holiday shoppers were able to get products made exclusively by Roycroft Artisans at the annual Roycroft Artisan Winter Festival this weekend.

This event features handcrafted items made with the highest standards in craftsmanship by master artisans who proudly display the registered double "R" mark, which represents the quality of their work.

"I think it's a great gift. I think it's a gift that keeps on giving," Thomas Pafk, show chairman said.

"It's a tangible piece of art that you can pass down to your children and that type of thing."