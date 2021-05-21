Amherst cancels fireworks for second year in a row due to COVID-19

Pandemic concerns related to larger gatherings led to the decision. The town drew between 40-50,000 spectators for its 2019 fireworks show.

AMHERST, N.Y. — There will be no official fireworks display in the Town of Amherst this year.

Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa's office confirms to 2 On Your Side that pandemic concerns over large gatherings led to the decision to cancel the event for the second year in a row. The last time fireworks were held in the town, 2019, the display drew 40-50,000 spectators.