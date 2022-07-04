Akron celebrates Independence Day with Soap Box Derby

The annual race took place on Main Street before the rest of the day's festivities took place.

AKRON, N.Y. — In Akron, folks gathered along Main Street for Independence Day festivities including kettle corn, a parade, and also a Soap Box Derby.

Akron's annual race took place on Main Street on the morning of a jam-packed day of activities.

Children loaded up into their cars before flying down a ramp and racing to the finish line a block away. The Akron Celebration Committee puts on the race each year to crown the fastest soapbox car.

“When you drop down it’s kinda bumpy and then you have to keep your head down and peek your eyes out from behind the when so you can go faster,” Reyna, 8, one of the race participants said.

This is her second year participating in the race, and each time she says it has been a lot of fun.

“We get these wooden cars or whatever we can find to make it, the derby car out of. And then we put it down these hills and then we have to race to see who wins,” Reyna said.

Reyna was able to borrow a car to race in, but one of the other racers made his car out of a plastic rain barrel. The cars are powered by gravity and are equipped with steering and breaks.

Akron is also the host of what could be described as one of the most patriotic displays in Western New York of the Fourth of July.

Jake Krier set up his family's annual display to honor those who serve our country. Jake's grandfather Ed Krier started the display more than 30 years ago and recently passed the tradition on.