79-foot tall Norway spruce starts journey from Maryland to NYC

The tree used to tower over the town of Elktowne, Maryland. On Thursday, it was cut down and loaded onto a flatbed truck for its 145-mile journey north.

NEW YORK — A 79-foot tall Norway spruce is about to become one of the most famous trees in the entire world.

That tree that will be lit on live TV, right here on Channel 2, the night of December 1.

This is a very serious operation too, long before today's events. Since it was chosen a few weeks ago, the tree has been guarded by authorities 24 hours, seven days a week to make sure nothing happened to it.

The tree is scheduled to arrive at its place of honor in New York City on Saturday.