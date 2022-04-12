Totally Buffalo's 5th annual '716MAS' took place at RiverWorks

More than 100 local vendors offered jewelry, art, apparel and plenty of other shopportunities.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Totally Buffalo celebrated its fifth annual "716MAS" this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, their original Christmas shopping event featured live music, visits from Santa, and plenty of other holiday fun.

"These are all local people. Hard working independent vendors, independent businesses, doing their thing. People supporting them. Every dollar spent here stays in Western New York. It's truly as shop local as you could get, plus we have some great local holiday entertainment and it's a fun atmosphere," Scott Celani, Vice President of Totally Buffalo, Inc. said.

Sunday's event offered free admission and a chance to enter raffles for gift baskets and other door prizes.

"We have some great entertainment here. And as usual the community was very giving with our basket raffle for Totally Buffalo Cares," Celani said.