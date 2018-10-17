BUFFALO, NY - Halloween is just two weeks away, so 2 On Your Side put together a list of trick-or-treat times around Western New York to ensure everyone has a happy, safe, and candy-filled Halloween!

These are for the towns and villages in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Genesee, Wyoming and Orleans counties that have published specific times for trick-or-treaters.

ERIE COUNTY

Akron: 6 - 8 p.m.

Alden: 6 - 8 p.m.

Angola: 6 - 8 p.m.

Amherst: 6 - 9 p.m.

Blasdell: 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo: 5 - 8 p.m.

Cheektowaga: 6 - 8 p.m.

Clarence: 5 - 8 p.m.

Eden: 5 - 8 p.m.

Elma: 5 - 8 p.m.

Evans: 6 - 8 p.m.

Grand Island: 5 - 8 p.m.

Kenmore: 6 - 8 p.m.

Lackawanna: 6 - 8 p.m.

Lancaster: 6 - 8:30 p.m.

Newstead: 6 - 8 p.m.

North Collins: 6 - 8 p.m.

Sloan: Until 8 p.m.

Springville: 5 - 7 p.m.

Tonawanda (town): 5 - 8 p.m. (city): 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

West Seneca: 6 - 8 p.m.

NIAGARA COUNTY

Barker: 5 - 7:30 p.m.

Lockport: 4 - 7 p.m.

Middleport (village): 5 - 7 p.m.

Newfane (town): 4 - 7 p.m.

Niagara Falls: 4 - 7 p.m.

North Tonawanda: 5 - 8 p.m.

Porter: 5 - 7:30 p.m.

Royalton: 5 - 7 p.m.

Wheatfield: 4 - 8 p.m.

Youngstown: 4 - 8 p.m.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY

City of Dunkirk: 4 - 7 p.m.

Jamestown: 6 - 8 p.m.

Mayville: 5 - 7 p.m.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY

Little Valley: 6 – 8 p.m.

Franklinville: 6 – 8 p.m.

Olean: 6 – 8 p.m.

GENESEE COUNTY

Batavia: 5 - 8 p.m.

Darien: 5 - 8 p.m.

WYOMING COUNTY

Attica: 6 - 8 p.m.

ORLEANS COUNTY

Albion: 5 - 8 p.m.

Medina: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

