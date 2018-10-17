BUFFALO, NY - Halloween is just two weeks away, so 2 On Your Side put together a list of trick-or-treat times around Western New York to ensure everyone has a happy, safe, and candy-filled Halloween!
These are for the towns and villages in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Genesee, Wyoming and Orleans counties that have published specific times for trick-or-treaters.
ERIE COUNTY
Akron: 6 - 8 p.m.
Alden: 6 - 8 p.m.
Angola: 6 - 8 p.m.
Amherst: 6 - 9 p.m.
Blasdell: 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo: 5 - 8 p.m.
Cheektowaga: 6 - 8 p.m.
Clarence: 5 - 8 p.m.
Eden: 5 - 8 p.m.
Elma: 5 - 8 p.m.
Evans: 6 - 8 p.m.
Grand Island: 5 - 8 p.m.
Kenmore: 6 - 8 p.m.
Lackawanna: 6 - 8 p.m.
Lancaster: 6 - 8:30 p.m.
Newstead: 6 - 8 p.m.
North Collins: 6 - 8 p.m.
Sloan: Until 8 p.m.
Springville: 5 - 7 p.m.
Tonawanda (town): 5 - 8 p.m. (city): 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
West Seneca: 6 - 8 p.m.
NIAGARA COUNTY
Barker: 5 - 7:30 p.m.
Lockport: 4 - 7 p.m.
Middleport (village): 5 - 7 p.m.
Newfane (town): 4 - 7 p.m.
Niagara Falls: 4 - 7 p.m.
North Tonawanda: 5 - 8 p.m.
Porter: 5 - 7:30 p.m.
Royalton: 5 - 7 p.m.
Wheatfield: 4 - 8 p.m.
Youngstown: 4 - 8 p.m.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY
City of Dunkirk: 4 - 7 p.m.
Jamestown: 6 - 8 p.m.
Mayville: 5 - 7 p.m.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
Little Valley: 6 – 8 p.m.
Franklinville: 6 – 8 p.m.
Olean: 6 – 8 p.m.
GENESEE COUNTY
Batavia: 5 - 8 p.m.
Darien: 5 - 8 p.m.
WYOMING COUNTY
Attica: 6 - 8 p.m.
ORLEANS COUNTY
Albion: 5 - 8 p.m.
Medina: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.