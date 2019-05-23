BUFFALO, N.Y. — You might remember back in March when 2 On Your Side brought you the story of movie buff George Root who died from cancer before he got the chance to see the new Godzilla movie.

One of George's final wishes was for his memorial service to be held at the Transit Drive-In when Godzilla premiered in May, so that his family and friends could come together at a place George loved.

Next week, they'll be holding a screening in his honor.

The drive-in announced a special screening of Godzilla: King of Monsters next Thursday.

There will be a private memorial service at 6 p.m., followed by a public event at 7 p.m. with music and a special tribute. The movie will begin at 9 p.m.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will go to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.