MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A Willis Independent School District teacher is being called a hero after she cut off her hair to look like one of her student’s who was being bullied.

The district said Prisilla Perez was a cheerful kindergarten student at the beginning of the school year. However, after getting her hair cut and being bullied about it, her teacher, Shannon Grimm, saw Prisilla’s demeanor change.

Ms. Grimm wanted Prisilla to gain her confidence back, so she chopped her hair to match her student’s cut. She even bought matching bows for her and Prisilla to wear every day.

Ms. Grimm nominated Prisilla for the district student of the month award for her bravery during a difficult time. She was honored with a medal during a school board meeting on Feb 11.

In a surprise twist, Prisilla presented Ms. Grimm with a medal for her being her hero.

“Willis ISD is proud of Ms. Grimm for her willingness to go above and beyond to brighten a child’s world,” the district wrote on Facebook. “Congratulations to TWO very deserving individuals!”