BUFFALO, N.Y. — We first met Sammy two years age. He was selling lemonade, and some of his toys, to help raise money for Roswell Park.

"Raising money for Roswell is more important than the love of money."

The money Sammy raised was to help his dad, Bill, who at the time was being treated at Roswell.

"Makes us proud to see him try to lend a hand."

Unfortunately, Bill Mclaughlin passed just a year ago. But it's been that loss that motivates his family to help the cancer institute. Tomorrow, Bill's sisters, Maggie and Marie, will take part in this year's Ride for Roswell and they'll be doing it in style.

"We walked into a second-hand store and there, in the middle of desks and furniture, where no bike should be, is this beautiful tandem bike," explains Marie.

"We didn't even see it actually, I tripped over the tire, she tripped over it, I almost fell over it," adds Maggie. "I turned around and said; we have to buy this. There was a bank right across the street and I said; hold this we'll be right back."

Raising more than $2,000 so far, the sisters are as ready as the can be for tomorrow's ride.

"I'm just riding a mile, and I'm just going to do that thirty times," says Marie. "And when I told Maggie how terrified I was, what did you say; that no matter how hard it's going to be, it's nothing compared to what our brother went through."

As a two-time cancer survivor herself, Maggie and Marie's mother Arlene will walk in this year's Celebration of Hope at UB.

"I think it's going to be emotional, and it's going to be an honor, and it's going to be sad because I'm there and my son's not."

The sisters have been training for their thirty mile ride on their bike, they've named Thor, in honor of their brother Bill, and his love of super heroes.

"He's going to be laughing hysterically at us, the entire time."