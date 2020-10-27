Rochester couple reunited with dog after it ran away before their wedding

Their dog Rocky was supposed to lead Stephanie Woodward down the aisle in place of her late father.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some newlyweds from Rochester were reunited with their dog after it ran away right before their wedding.

Stephanie Woodward and her husband got married on Friday, October 23, and their dog Rocky was supposed to lead Woodward down the aisle in place of her late father. But, Rocky got loose and ran away.

The couple was posting on social media hoping someone would find Rocky and bring him home. They have even been staying at the church where they got married in hopes Rocky would return.

Our dog ran away from our groomsman minutes before we arrived at Artisan Church to get married last night. I can't function without him. Please help bring Rocky home. Don't chase him - he's scared. DM or call me with any sightings. $500 reward! 585-269-9184 #ROC #lostdog pic.twitter.com/mqaAlZ1oQ9 — Stephanie Woodward (@IStepFunny) October 24, 2020

Days later, they got some good news and they are extremely thankful Rocky is back with them where he belongs.

"Without their help and help of Artisan [Church] who helped us by letting us stay here and use them as headquarters and help of community who really came out passed out fliers everywhere, we were able to pick up Rocky's patterns by people calling in and telling us where he was spotted," Stephanie told WHEC, our sister station in Rochester.

Stephanie posted pictures on her Twitter page of the couple being reunited with their dog.