Oishei banner thanks Bills Mafia and beyond for donating nearly $450,000 in memory of Josh Allen's grandmother

Donations of $17 (Allen's jersey number) quickly poured into Oishei Children's Hospital so they created a special Bills Mafia donation button.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The donations poured in and now Oishei Children's Hospital is thanking the community and beyond.

After learning of the sad news that Josh Allen's grandmother recently passed away, Bills Mafia stepped up like they have so many times in the past. But so did fans and people from beyond Bills Mafia.

Over 21,000 people have donated nearly $450,000 to Oishei Children's Hospital in honor of Patricia Allen.

The donations started coming in after the Bills 44-34 win over the Seattle Seahawks after it was discovered that Allen played through the game with the news that his grandmother passed away.

Donations came into Oishei in $17 increments (Allen's jersey number), that the hospital created a special Bills Mafia colored $17 donation button.

Now, Oishei is thanking the tens of thousands of people who donated to the hospital. They unveiled a banner put up outside the hospital that reads, "Thank You Bills Mafia and Fans Across the Globe For Your Support! In Memory of Patricia Allen"

WATCH: 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik Finds Out Where The Money Raised To Honor Allen's Grandmother Will Help in the Hospital

They also released a video featuring patients from inside the hospital thanking fans for all the donations.