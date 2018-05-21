WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - A police officer in New Jersey performed an emergency cesarean section to deliver a fawn after its mother was struck and killed on a road.

Animal control officer Robert Lagonera says the Washington Township police officer arrived on the scene in rural Warren County early Sunday to find the fawn was moving inside the mother's body. After the officer removed the fawn, Lagonera says he took it home to dry it off and to get it warm.

Lagonera says he's getting the fawn the care it needs.

