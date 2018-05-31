RANDLEMAN, NC (WFMY) - One North Carolina state trooper's nice gesture recently made a young man's day.

When a little boy was waving at North Carolina trooper K.R. Burroughs in the parking lot of a Randleman Sir Pizza, the nine-year Highway Patrol veteran not only waved back, he gave him a trooper badge and helped him with a pledge to make good with his mom.

Burroughs helped the boy recite his patented 'I will behave' oath where he promised to be good for his parents and wear his seatbelt. Burroughs said he gives the oath to kids who approach him in public.

"I let them know that we're the good guys," said Burroughs of talking to kids. "If they need anything, I want the kids to know that we're the ones that they come to if they need help."

A photo of Burroughs giving the 'oath' to the boy went viral on the NC Highway Patrol Facebook page Wednesday, garnering over 270 shares and 1,000 reactions as of Wednesday afternoon.

