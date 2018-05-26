BUFFALO, NY - A nationwide lawn mowing tour that serves disabled and elderly citizens made a stop in the Queen City Saturday.

Raising Men Lawn Care Service, started by a man named Rodney Smith Junior, is "the union of an ordinary yard maintenance service and the commitment to establish an inspiring program to keep our youth."

The program recruits kids from seven to 17 to mow lawns for those in need.

Watch Smith's story below:

"I saw an elderly man outside mowing his lawn and it looked like he was struggling," Rodney told us when we caught up with him. "I pulled over and helped him out. That night I decided to mow lawns for the elderly, disabled, single moms, and veterans [...] A month and a half later I reached my 100th lawn and that's when the idea of Raising Men Lawn Care Service came about," Smith told 2 On Your Side.

And Saturday, Smith was out mowing the lawn of Linda Martin, a local resident whose knee problems keep her from mowing the lawn.

"I'm capable of cutting grass because I'm young. I'm able. A lot of elderly people are not able."

For more information on Raising Men Lawn Care Service, you can visit their website.

