'Y'all look what I caught my mailman doing': Video shows Louisville mailman making snow angel in woman's yard

A Kentucky woman is bringing smiles, laughs after sharing a video of her mailman doing a cartwheel and then making a snow angel in her front yard.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What does your mailman do when there's a fresh coat of snow in a customer's yard? One answer was captured on a Louisville woman's newly installed surveillance cam: make a snow angel.

"Y'all look what I caught my mailman doing," Kechelle Wilson said in a Facebook post.

Wilson said she recently installed a camera at her front door and saw an alert pop up Feb. 18.

The video shows the mailman walking away from her house, throwing his bag to the side and cartwheeling into snow. He does snow angels for a few seconds before grabbing his bag and returning to his mail truck.

"I clicked the video and it was well worth watching," Wilson said. "My family and I laughed soo hard!"

Wilson said she second-guessed herself before posting. After thinking about it she said she knew it might brighten others day. She told her mailman about the post Friday morning.

"I told him his video may go viral and that everyone on Facebook loves him," Wilson said.

Wilson said he told her he had his drone recording, but it missed his snow dive, so he was happy the doorbell it.

"I tagged him in the post and we added each other as Facebook friends," Wilson said.

Hopefully, Wilson's mission to brighten others day is accomplished. We shouldn't take ourselves too seriously and share a smile every chance we get.

