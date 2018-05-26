BUFFALO, NY - "I can't wait to go to the movies," said Ronan Christian.

The 12-year-old from Lancaster was born with Cone-Rod Dystrophy, which causes "paradoxical dilation and incredible light sensitivity."

"He's been visually impaired since he was born," said Ronan's mom, Kristian Planz-Christian. "It was hard at the beginning just to, you know, wrap our heads around the fact that, you know, he was going to face some difficulties in life."

But thanks to eSight, electronic glasses that allow him to see, now Ronan can see everything from his favorite movies, to birds, to his own mom.

"The first time he saw me clearly, he turned and looked at me and said 'Hi mom,'" said Planz-Christian. "I don't even have the words, it's just, it's wonderful. We're just so happy for him. We never thought that this kind of technology would ever exist."

We caught up with Ronan and his family before he went to see 'Star Wars' at the movies, and it was hard not to be touched by the young boy enjoying something so many take for granted.

"I want to say thank you to all the people that donated to the cause to help me get my e-sights. It's been amazing," Ronan said.

Dipson Theatres is also accepting donations to help 13 more kids get eSight glasses - so they can see their Dads for the first time by Father's Day.

