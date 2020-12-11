Local 9/11 hero honored by Twin City Ambulance following battle with bone marrow cancer

AMHERST, N.Y. — The lifesavers at Twin City ambulance are honoring a hero with their newest ambulance.
A dedication ceremony was held Thursday morning to name the service ambulance after Irv Isenberg.
Before working with Twin City, Isenberg was a Getzville firefighter who answered the call to help out at Ground Zero after 9/11.
That response eventually cost him his life, he died earlier this month of bone marrow cancer caused by exposure at Ground Zero.
"I think the beauty of the physical memorial is not only that it'll be there commemorating Irv, but that people that are new EMTs are gonna look at that and say, 'Who was Irv?' And they're going to ask the question. And it's an opportunity to share his story and his legacy and his commitment with them, and hopefully it's something to which everyone who comes into our industry and comes into our community will aspire too," said Bryan Brauner, CEO, Twin City Ambulance.
Twin City wanted to honor a man who leaves behind a legacy of mentoring so many younger lifesavers along the way.