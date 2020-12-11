Local 9/11 hero honored by Twin City Ambulance following battle with bone marrow cancer

"I think the beauty of the physical memorial is not only that it'll be there commemorating Irv, but that people that are new EMTs are gonna look at that and say, 'Who was Irv?' And they're going to ask the question. And it's an opportunity to share his story and his legacy and his commitment with them, and hopefully it's something to which everyone who comes into our industry and comes into our community will aspire too," said Bryan Brauner, CEO, Twin City Ambulance.