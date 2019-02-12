BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Lancaster High School marching band is headed to Hawaii to perform at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade.

The band was able to raise $96,000 to send 78 students plus 18 chaperones to the parade on Saturday.

The band will be representing the entire state of New York at the parade.

