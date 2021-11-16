Ken-Ton students showcase 'Love The Skin You're In' art exhibit

KENMORE, N.Y. — The Ken-Ton School District art department opened their student art show at the Ken-Ton Family Support Center.
The 'Love The Skin You're In' show featured artwork that students contributed that was inspired by artist, Angelica Dass.
Students who participated were on hand Tuesday night to talk about what they learned for the show.
"I had to learn that knot like if you just take a peach cran it's not going to get the exact color, you're going to need more than just peach to get that color. Because you're going to maybe need a different tone of brown or maybe a different tone of pink or white. So then you can get your color. And even if you mix them all together, you might get that color. "
Students from elementary school all the way through high school contributed to the exhibit.
