LEWISTON, N.Y. - To play the game of your life isn't easy when the world as you know it changes forever. Frankie Previte, 16, recently lost his mother - and in the same week, he played one of his best games ever for the Lew-Port Lancers.

"I was woken up early in the morning and was told that we had to go the hospital because something wasn't going right. We got up there and it all started going down hill from there, it was kind of like hoping that something would happen, that the miracle would happen and it never did," said Previte about his mom Janice Previte.

In March, she was diagnosed with leukemia. She underwent a bone marrow transplant in July, andtwo months later, a series of other health issues led to her death on September 19. She was 55 years old.

The day of her death, Lew-Port football coach Matt Bradshaw reached out to Previte. "I told him 'do what you need to do,' he goes 'well I want to come to practice today' and I go, 'you can be here if you want.'"

Two days later on a Friday night, Frankie was on the field. "I wanted to play because she always loved watching us play and she would have wanted me out there playing." During the game against Lakeshore, Previte was a beast on the field with 189 yards and three touchdowns. "I started thinking about how proud she would be of me and I wish she was there to see it."

Frankie's dad, Frank Previte III said, "I was just proud and sad. Sad that he couldn't look up and see his mom especially with the game he was having, but also knowing although he couldn't look up and see her there, that she saw what he was doing."

Something happened during the game that some could call a god wink. The public address system was supposed to announce a moment of silence for Janice, but it broke. However after Frankie's first touchdown it came back on. "My aunt told me, 'I could tell your mom was there, she never liked being the center of attention.'"

The next morning after the big game, Frankie had to attend his mother's funeral. His entire football team showed up in uniform. His sister Alicia played soccer and graduated last year, and the soccer team also came to the funeral.

"That whole family does a lot for Lew-Port so when we lost her, it felt like the whole Lew Port community lost someone close to them," said football captain Joe Powers.

There is a showcase inside the school dedicated to the Johnston family. Frankie's mom is the sister of NFL great Daryl Johnston. He was a member of three Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl winning teams.

"I don't think anybody anticipated him having the kind of night he did. How do you tap into that? We've watched professional athletes do it, everybody remembers Brett Favre the day that his father passed away, but that is a grown man. I don't think I've run for 189 yards in high school," said Johnston about his nephew while smiling with pride. "It really kind of set the tone for the family that weekend. My sister would have wanted him to play."

"The pain that you feel will never go away, it just doesn't, but you make it through. And the demonstration I see from him and his sister, I see their mom in them, and she was a very strong woman," said Frankie's dad, who is also the police chief in Lewiston.

When asked how he can honor his mom, Frankie said "playing the best I can in every game."

