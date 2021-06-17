Fairfax dog reunited with owners after months of searching | Get Uplifted

Bjorn and his family had been apart for 10 months.

FAIRFAX, Va. — It's time to get uplifted!

A family in reunited has been reunited with their dog, Bjorn, after 10 months of searching.

In August 2020, Bjorn went missing from his home in Fairfax, Virginia. For months, the family searched for him, never giving up hope that their beloved dog was out there somewhere.

They were right.

Animal shelter Humane Rescue Alliance said Bjorn came to them just a few weeks ago after being brought in as a stray wandering the streets of D.C.

"As soon as he came into our care, his family saw him listed as lost on our website and rushed in to finally see their sweet pup again," The Humane Rescue Alliance said in a Facebook post.

The reunion was filled with smiles and tears, both for Bjorn's owners and the team at the Humane Rescue Alliance.

"We're so glad we could get Bjorn back home with the people who love him," the shelter said.

