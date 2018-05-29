LOCKPORT, NY -- While a cloudless blue sky and temperatures in the 80's made it a particularly pleasant Memorial Day in Western New York, the twelve people who spent the day inside working at Domino's Pizza on Dysinger Road in Lockport, NY seemed surprisingly upbeat.

It was because of why they were there.

"Normally, this is a good day to be in the backyard grilling," said location Franchisee Allan Erwin. "Today it's fantastic feeling to be able to come in here and do something for Tony's family."

He's talking about Tony Papp, the restaurant's Shift Manager and a long time resident of the area.

"Tony is just dedicated, he's honest, and he's just always best foot forward," explained General Manager Derek Knight, who's known Tony since last December. "Just number one, a rock star, through and through."

Unlike them, however, Tony wasn't at work Monday.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

"We lost a team member of ours - a close friend, Tony Papp a few weeks ago," Allan elaborated. "Tony was a six-year veteran with the United States Air Force."

So on this day in particular, it's a loss they're still feeling.

"We wanted to do something more," Allan continued. "This guy, he wasn't an average team member. We wanted to do something more for him. So we started brainstorming about what we could do, and I said, 'Heck, let's just donate an entire day's sales to Tony and his family.'"

Every penny of thee day's sales is going directly to the Papp family to help offset the cost of unexpected funeral arrangements.

Allan said the response from the community has been outstanding, and that they've received donations from as far away as Montana and amazingly Amsterdam, Netherlands. Members of Tony's family visited throughout the day to thank his former co-workers. His sister Krystal even took the time to leave a heartfelt message of gratitude for their extended family.

WGRZ

"Tony is going to be missed deeply," Derek said. "He left his mark on this community, he left his mark on us, and we have something great to always strive for, so I can always thank him for that."

WGRZ

© 2018 WGRZ