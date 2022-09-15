2 girls who suffered severe burns give back to Shriners Hospital

To thank the hospital, they raised money by selling lemonade this summer. They used the money to buy plush toys, which they then donated to the hospital.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Two girls who suffered severe burns during a Memorial Day weekend accident recently gave back to the hospital that helped them.

Three girls from Cheektowaga were burned over Memorial Day weekend earlier this year, and two of them received treatment at Shriners Hospital in Boston.

"When I had my burns in the hospital, my mom and dad bought me Squishmallows, and that kept me from over thinking what was in the past. And now I want to donated the Squishmallows to the kids who are in the hospital suffering," Cadence Czerniejewski said.