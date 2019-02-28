ALBANY, N.Y. — Is there a phrase, saying or quote that you always turn to for motivation and inspiration? If so, the New York State Assembly wants to hear from you.

The legislative body recently launched an initiative called "Aspire to Inspire." It's an invitation for New Yorkers to pass along their favorite sayings to encourage and inspire others. A selected entry will be read at the beginning of each Assembly legislative session day.

"Everyone has something valuable to say - whether you're an elementary school student brimming with "kid-spirational" insight or a parent doing everything you can to support your child," says Majority leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes from Buffalo. "Here in the People's House, we take that simple kernel of truth to heart. I encourage New Yorkers to share quotes that make us smile broadly, feel more deeply or challenge our assumptions."

Submitted quotes may be from notable figures or everyday people of all ages and backgrounds, whether they're original or simply meaningful to your life," added Peoples-Stokes.

If you have something you'd like to be considered, send it to aspiretoinspire@nyassembly.gov.