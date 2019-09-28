BUFFALO, N.Y. — Habitat for Humanity of Buffalo wrapped up a first-of-its-kind event right near Bailey Avenue and Genesee Street on Friday.

It was the two-day Leaders Build project, bringing together community and business leaders to help work on two homes: one on Zenner Street, the other on Kilhoffer Street.

Thanks to these volunteers and other ones like them, Habitat for Humanity is on pace to have a record year in 2020.

"We are on track to build 20 homes by the end of 2020," said Stephanie Lawson, the development and communications manager for Habitat for Humanity. "We've never done that before. We're only able to do that because we have such a generous community behind us.

"It takes over 6,000 volunteer hours per house, and we're fortunate because here in Buffalo we have a constant outpouring of support."

That house 2 On Your Side saw being framed Friday on Zenner Street should be completed early next year.

