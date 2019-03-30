WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Special stars graced the ice at the Gliding Stars Adaptive Programs kickoff show Friday night.

More than 100 children took part in the main event at the North Town Center in Williamsville. 2 On Your Side's Kevin O'Neil along with Dan Neaverth served as the emcees of the event.

If you missed Friday night's show - there's another one Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

You can find more information about tickets here.

PHOTOS: 2019 Gliding Stars 15th Anniversary Show Gliding Stars of WNY 15th Anniversary Show

