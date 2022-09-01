Girls Scouts of Western New York kick off 2022 cookie season

Initial cookie orders are now being taken for delivery in early March.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Girl Scouts of Western New York have kicked off the 2022 cookie season. Now through February 6, you can place your initial cookie orders with a Western New York Girl Scout. Cookies will be delivered in early March.

This year the Girl Scouts welcome a new cookie to their lineup. The Adventurefuls are a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored creme and a hit of sea salt. The Adventurefuls join the iconic Girl Scout Cookie lineup, which includes Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, and Peanut Butter Patties.

As the Girl Scouts go through another cookie season amid the pandemic, they are bringing back their Hometown Heroes program. You can purchase cookies online through the Cookie Share Program and donate them to local military members and essential workers.

Order your favorite cookies from a Girl Scout today! Don't know a Girl Scout? Visit https://t.co/paIyk7wPco pic.twitter.com/tBskbGzhgZ — GSWNY (@girlscoutswny) January 8, 2022

Girl Scouts are selling cookies via the Digital Cookie platform for direct shipment or local delivery. Customers who order online for direct shipment will get their cookies sooner than waiting for their Girl Scout delivery in March.

"When you purchase Girl Scout Cookies, you not only get a delicious treat, you help fund girls' adventures and help our Girl Scout entrepreneurs build key business skills at the same time," says GSWNY CEO Alison Wilcox.

Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls can earn new Cookie Business badges and get to experience being an entrepreneur and learn important business skills.

All proceeds stay in Western New York to support Girls Scout troops, GSWNY programs, camp properties, and volunteers.