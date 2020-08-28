GiGi's Playhouse mural to celebrate people with Down syndrome

The mural will feature butterflies painted by GiGi's Playhouse participants. The butterfly has become a symbol of Down syndrome awareness.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — GiGi's Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement center announced Friday that it's launching a project to bring an outdoor mural to life.

The mural will be on the wall of GiGi's Playhouse, which is directly across from the Anderson Gallery on Martha Jackson Place in Buffalo, and it will celebrate individuals with Down syndrome.

The mural will feature butterflies painted by GiGi's Playhouse participants.

The butterfly symbolizes the many qualities admired in people with Down syndrome, and it has become a symbol of Down syndrome awareness.

The mural announcement comes as more and more art continues to pop up across Western New York, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.