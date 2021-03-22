GiGi's Playhouse holds parking lot party on World Down Syndrome Day

The day is celebrated every year on March 21, or 3-21, because Down Syndrome occurs when there are three copies of the 21st chromosome.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York organization held a parking lot party on Sunday for family and friends of people with Down Syndrome.

GiGi's Playhouse offers programming and education for those with Down Syndrome. They were supposed to officially open one year ago today but couldn't because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's been tough making sure they can help people who need it, but they're now able to expand access.

"The wonderful thing, and sad thing, is we have waitlists for our programs," according to Will Mondschein, the board president of GiGi's Playhouse.

"Where normally we have 30 people, we have 10, just to keep that spacing. But now we can get to 15 or 20."