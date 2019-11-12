FRIENDSHIP, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side received an email Wednesday about a couple in Friendship, New York.

We first met Dee and Jeff Wolf when we did a story on their uniquely wonderful business: Friendship Hardware, which is part hardware store, part incredible barbecue joint.

Dee, Jeff and their business are quite literally at the center of the community in Friendship.

Jeff's passion for barbecue really helped put the town on the map, making it a destination for anyone in search of good eats. After our story aired, we continued to get messages of praise, not only for their food, but for Jeff and Dee themselves.

Late last month, they made the decision to let their customers know that Jeff, who is also known as "Wolfie," had been diagnosed with a very aggressive form of cancer.

He has been undergoing treatment for Stage 4 prostate cancer that metastasized to his spine and hip, and on Wednesday he underwent surgery to manage tumors on his spinal cord.

You can imagine the strain it has put on the entire Wolf family, emotionally and financially.

Five days ago, with Dee's blessing, their friends in Friendship started a GoFundMe page to help cover mounting medical costs not covered by insurance.

They're hoping to raise $25,000 and are hoping anyone who may have stopped in for a sandwich or one of Wolfie's famous sides might be willing to help out.

