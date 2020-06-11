Fresh cup, fresh start for new Elmwood Avenue coffee shop owner

Bean Bastard opened last month, but the challenge of opening a new business during a pandemic pales in comparison to the journey of owner Nick Mirusso.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new coffee shop in Buffalo is offering some inspiration for people battling substance abuse.

Bean Bastard opened at the corner of Elmwood and Bryant last month, but in many ways, the challenge of opening a new business during a pandemic pales in comparison to the journey of owner Nick Mirusso.

For more than a decade, Mirusso struggled with alcohol dependence as a way to cope with stress, and at times he didn't think he would live past 30.

"I look behind me and see the wreckage that I caused due to my drinking, and I have to accept it," Mirusso said.

"I pretty much realized that the way things were going while I was in active addiction, it wasn't working out, I tried to get sober a couple of times but they were by half measures really."

Now 35, it wasn't until an in-patient stay that Mirusso said he found a support system and a new outlet during his first year of sobriety.

"I wasn't necessarily replacing alcohol with coffee, but you know it's a healthier alternative," Mirusso said.

He developed a passion for roasting coffee beans at home as a "healthy hobby" during recovery. That hobby eventually led Mirusso, a lifelong musician and a former metal-band member, to open a mobile coffee truck.

Mirusso said just like music, roasting coffee gives him that "same feeling," but he never thought it would lead to a full-fledged cafe: Bean Bastard.

Seven years sober, Mirusso is grateful for his wife Vicky, his kids, and his business partner Rich, who all helped keep him on track and make the new business possible.

His advice to others struggling?

"It's really about taking up your time and staying away from those people, places, and things so you're not in those dark places again," he said.

Mirusso said Bean Bastard adds an edgy vibe to the neighborhood cafe that the community has very much accepted. Their logo "Little B," pays homage to his metal days and a favorite movie, "The Goonies."

And just like Mirusso imagined, he hopes "Bean Bastard" can be an escape for others struggling with addiction, a place to chat, reflect and help others.