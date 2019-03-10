WARSAW, N.Y. — A former daycare in Warsaw is back open for business.

Jeannie Morlacci purchased the old Mudpies and Milestones Daycare, which closed last year for financial reasons.

She turned to Miss Jean's Child Care, which has a handful of other locations in Western New York.

When the old one closed, families struggled to find a new center for their kids. That's when Morlacci stepped in, keeping the entire staff, and she now has 30 kids enrolled.

