2 Western New York beers named best in the world

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new ranking from Men's Journal is ranking the Top 50 Beers in the World, and Western New York made the list... TWICE.

Coming in at #32 is the classic Genny Cream Ale, brewed by the Genesee Brewing Company out of Rochester. Men's Journal celebrates the beer as an "indigenous American style of beer" created by making an ale in the style of a lager.

Also making the list at #49 is a fall staple, Southern Tier's Pumking made in Lakewood. Men's Journal says "In the best way possible, Pumking tastes like boozy pumpkin pie."

In a statement to 2 On Your Side, The Genesee Brewing Company says “Genesee is honored to be included in this round up of incredible beers. Cream Ale was first brewed in 1960 and we’re thrilled people enjoy it just as much today as they did over 60 years ago.”