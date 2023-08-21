After a 2 year hiatus 'WNY Beer Week' returns

The WNY Beer week returns to celebrate WNY's growing craft beer industry.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — WNY is home to over 40 craft breweries, and what better way to celebrate that then make it a week long event?

After taking a two year hiatus, WNY Beer week has announced that it will be making its return September 23-30 hosted by the WNY Brewers Guild.

The week long celebration will feature numerous breweries, and taprooms that are apart of WNY's growing craft beer industry. People looking to celebrate can attend events throughout the week at those member breweries of the Western New York Brewers Guild.

To kick off the event, each participating brewery will be releasing a new beer to commemorate the start of WNY Beer Week on Saturday, September 23.

“WNY Beer Week is the opportunity to celebrate the great beer and great people that contribute to our brewing community. If, for some reason, you have not tried a local beer, this is the week to head out and ask “What’s Local?,” states WNY Brewers Guild President Jason Havens.

Western New York has led the way for New York State and is the fourth largest craft beer producer in the country. Western New York has contributed over $5.4 billion dollars of economic Impact to the state's economy along with employing over 1,000 Western New York residents.

Many local breweries also contribute a significant amount of their money made to local causes and not-for-profit organizations.

People are encouraged to keep an eye out as a schedule of participating locations will be released soon to the Brewers Guild website.