With beef on weck as its calling card, Charlie the Butcher continues to evolve

Now the company is working to expand its reach beyond the 716 area code by making its roast beef & kummelweck seasoning mix available to ship anywhere in the nation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Charlie the Butcher has become synonymous to beef on weck in Buffalo over its 60-year history.

Now the company is working to expand its reach beyond the 716 area code by making its roast beef and kummelweck seasoning mix available to ship anywhere in the nation. It’s the next evolution for a business with roots that go back to a late 1800s butcher shop in Buffalo.