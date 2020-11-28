Williamsville woman moving to the next round of online baking competition

Shannon Nasca has moved onto the semifinals of the 'Greatest Baker' online baking competition.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Williamsville woman is moving onto the next round of a worldwide baking challenge.

Shannon Nasca has moved onto the semifinals of the "Greatest Baker" online baking competition. If she gets enough votes by 11 p.m. Thursday she will make it to the last round and could win $10,000.

Nasca spoke with 2 On Your Side's Danielle Church earlier in the week. Nasca says she would use the money to open up her own bakery here in Buffalo and serve up game-day treats when the bills play.

"Thank you all, thank you Buffalo," Nasca said. "Thank you everyone who has taken the time out of their day for me. I appreciate it so much that you're circling the wagons for one of your hometown girls here. So please, please if you get a second to keep voting, it would mean the world to me. let's keep this thing going."

You can place a vote once a day for Nasca.

If you would like to vote for her for free, click here.

You can vote for her more than once in a day if you choose the "Hero" vote, and the money will go to non-profit No Kid Hungry.