AMHERST, N.Y. — So what happened with plans by Sonic to open one of its second area site on Transit Road in Amherst?

A series of complications scuttled the plans by local Sonic franchise rightsholder Kevin DiPirro to open in front of the Wegmans Food Market and Target location in Transit Road.

Instead, DiPirro opened his second Sonic site in Erie, Pennsylvania and continues to look at possible options within the immediate Buffalo Niagara region.

