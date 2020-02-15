BUFFALO, N.Y. — We all love burritos, and we all hate having to get a pickup at the airport.

You might have seen earlier this week when Western New York native Hanna Woltz tweeted at Lloyd taco trucks, asking if one of their trucks could come pick her up around 1 a.m. Friday.

Wouldn't you know it, after a bunch of retweets, Lloyd agreed, then tweeted that the ride was scheduled.

Friday morning was the big pickup. Lloyd truck number 5 was there and waiting, along with some gifts that of course included a "welcome back burrito."

RELATED: 'We make tacos, not war' Lloyd addresses controversial apology

RELATED: lloyd apologizes for lunch visit to federal detention center

RELATED: Lloyd wanted to know, can you eat a burrito in one minute?