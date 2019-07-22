BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many people celebrated the sweetness of summer in Western New York with National Ice Cream Day.

At Lake Effect Ice Cream on Hertel Avenue on Sunday night, for a lot of people, getting ice cream is a family affair.

"Ice cream is usually associated with some type of childhood memory, so why deny yourself happiness in any kind of way?" Mara Morris of North Buffalo said. "Especially for a national celebration, I think any time you can celebrate a happy childhood memory, or make a memory with people, it's the time to do it.

"My dad used to get, we used to get ice cream with my dad every Sunday. We used to stop at like one of the local places, and he passed away 10 years ago, so I got an ice cream cone in his memory."

National Ice Cream Day has been celebrated every year since 1984 on the third Sunday of July in the United States.

