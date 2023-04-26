Wendy's to start selling canned chili in grocery stores

Wendy's announced its famous homestyle chili will hit the shelves across the country later this spring.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wendy's fans may be in for quite the surprise next time they visit the grocery store.

The fast food chain announced on Wednesday its famous homestyle chili will soon hit the shelves across the country.

The chili comes with 29 grams protein per can, beef and a mixture of peppers and beans in a tomato-based sauce.

"Wendy's Chili has been a beloved menu item since our beginnings in 1969," said Carl Loredo, Global Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "We're thrilled about the partnership with Conagra Brands and to have the opportunity to bring our brand's iconic chili flavor to even more fans. When the Wendy's chili craving hits, you now have two delicious ways to get your fix – at retail stores or in our restaurants."

The canned chili can be found in grocery stores later this spring and it will cost $4.99 a can.