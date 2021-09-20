Veteran chef turns up the heat with new Burnin' Barrel BBQ site in Corfu

The menu will include traditional Texas-style barbecued beef, cooked low and slow with “lots of smoke” while offering Memphis- or Kansas City-style sweet barbecue.

CORFU, N.Y. — A longtime Buffalo chef is working his barbecue magic in Genesee County, with plans to expand with his second site since May in his hometown of Corfu.

Nick Rada hopes to open Burnin’ Barrell BBQ at 10 E. Main St. by early November, starting with catering, then adding takeout and grab and go barbecue by early January.

The menu will include traditional Texas-style barbecued beef, cooked low and slow with “lots of smoke” while offering Memphis- or Kansas City-style sweet barbecued pork.