BUFFALO, N.Y. — A lot of you will be grilling in the next few days, and odds are a lot of you are doing something wrong.

One in six people get food poisoning every year, and most get it in the summer.

So the United States Department of Agriculture says you should keep four things in mind when you grill: Clean, separate, cook, and chill.

That means wash your hands and grilling tools frequently while cooking, keep raw meat away from cooked, and make sure it's cooked right: 160 degrees for burgers and sausage, 145 for steak, and 165 for poultry.

And make sure leftovers are refrigerated within the hour, so have a cooler ready if you're not near home.

