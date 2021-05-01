Uber Eats reveals what were Buffalo's most popular restaurants in 2020

It is no secret, WNYers love to eat. It's also not a surprise that due to the pandemic, more people turned to takeout and delivery in 2020.
The online food delivery app Uber Eats is out with the most popular spots we turned to in Buffalo last year when hunger struck:
- Tacos and pastelillos from Taqueria Ranchos La Delicias
- Wings and pepperoni pizza from Mister Pizza
- General Tso's chicken and crab rangoon from Ling Ling
- French fries and chicken finger subs from Jim's Steakout
- Takoyaki and gyoza from Taisho Bistro
- The Original Bocce from Bocce Pizza
- Tandoori chicken over rice and garlic naan from Alibaba Cafe
Uber Eats says the most popular day for food delivery here in Buffalo is Friday and the most popular time to place an order is 6 PM.
Also despite the pandemic or perhaps because of it, generous WNYer's increased their tips to an average 30% on their bill.
“Uber Eats is committed to the success of restaurants everywhere, and with the help of Buffalo residents, we’re proud to have played a small role in keeping local restaurants open during such a challenging year. Whether it was wings and pizza or takoyaki and gyoza, eaters in Buffalo showed up to support their favorite restaurants,” said Harry Hartfield, Public Affairs Manager for Uber in New York.