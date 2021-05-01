Uber Eats reveals what were Buffalo's most popular restaurants in 2020

Also, despite or perhaps because of the pandemic, the online food delivery company said customers tipped 30% higher last year.

It is no secret, WNYers love to eat. It's also not a surprise that due to the pandemic, more people turned to takeout and delivery in 2020.

The online food delivery app Uber Eats is out with the most popular spots we turned to in Buffalo last year when hunger struck:

Tacos and pastelillos from Taqueria Ranchos La Delicias

Wings and pepperoni pizza from Mister Pizza

General Tso's chicken and crab rangoon from Ling Ling

French fries and chicken finger subs from Jim's Steakout

Takoyaki and gyoza from Taisho Bistro

The Original Bocce from Bocce Pizza

Tandoori chicken over rice and garlic naan from Alibaba Cafe

Uber Eats says the most popular day for food delivery here in Buffalo is Friday and the most popular time to place an order is 6 PM.

